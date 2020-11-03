Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing site reports wait time over 3.5 hours long

MADISON (WKOW) -- Polling sites aren't the only places seeing long lines this election day.

In a tweet, Public Health Madison & Dane County reports the current wait time for COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center is over 3.5 hours long.

— @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) November 3, 2020

They say to save testing for people with symptoms or who had close contact with someone with COVID-19. They're asking others to wait to get tested until later in the week when wait times are shorter.

If you are worried about possible exposure from Halloween, they added it is likely too early to get tested. Instead, wait 3-5 days from your possible exposure to get tested.

On the other hand, the wait time for flu vaccinations at Alliant is only 5 minutes.