Asia Today: New Delhi sees worst wave as India’s cases drop

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s capital is seeing its worst wave of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, even as the nation’s overall cases fall. New Delhi has averaged more than 5,200 newly confirmed cases a day this past week, the highest level since the first case was recorded in the capital on March 2. The Health Ministry has attributed the surge in New Delhi to the festival season and warned the situation can worsen due to people crowding markets for festival shopping, coupled with the onset of winter and high air pollution levels in the capital. Overall, new cases are declining in India, with 38,310 reported in the last 24 hours.