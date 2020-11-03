Badger volleyball players work the polls on Election Day

MADISON (WKOW)- In a normal year, the Badger volleyball team is wrapping up the regular season and preparing for the national tournament. But this year, there's no fall season, and the Badgers still found a way to make the community proud.

Badger volleyball players worked the polls at Orpheum Theater greeting voters and counting absentee ballots. It was an idea brought to them by Coach Kelly Sheffield.

"Usually a lot of older people normally work the polls, so more vulnerable people, so we wanted to protect them to come out and work, but also just to get the word out there to student-athletes and other students on campus that your vote matters," Senior Sydney Hilley said.

"Our season has been canceled, and we kind of wanted to give back to the community," Senior Dana Rettke said. "This was a great way to do it because this community supports us so much in what we do so we really wanted to give back to them."

It has been a fall they'll remember for what they accomplished off the court.

"When volleyball gets taken away from you kind of, you have to find other things to do," Sophomore Julia Wohlert said. "This whole quarantine, finding a voice and realizing outside of volleyball, what matters in life."

"I think adversity always brings people together, coming together for a common cause, Black Lives Matter march and working this election, it's been really awesome to have a lot of deep conversations with people who have different backgrounds and different viewpoints," Hilley said.

All the staff and players on the volleyball team went out and voted as the Badgers continue to find a way to win in November.