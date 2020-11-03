Bryan Steil wins re-election to Congress in 1st District

(WKOW) – Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, is projected to serve another term in Congress as representative of Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District.

Steil was challenged by Democrat Roger Polack. The district, which includes Janesville, Racine and Kenosha is generally seen as a safe Republican seat.

The upcoming coming term will be Steil's second in the seat since taking it over from former Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in 2019.