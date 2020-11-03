English retailers fret over Christmas as lockdown 2.0 looms

LONDON (AP) — A second lockdown in England is set to come into force this week. It’s a big blow to businesses that sweeps away any hopes that the British economy might have recovered by the end of this year a large proportion of the near 25% drop endured in the spring. The economy is now expected to end the year around 12.5% smaller than when it started. The lockdown decision has cemented market expectations that the Bank of England will on Thursday increase its bond-buying program by at least 100 billion pounds ($130 billion) to keep a lid on borrowing rates in the markets.