GOP star Madison Cawthorn wins North Carolina US House race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Young rising GOP star Madison Cawthorn has been elected to represent a North Carolina U.S. House district. The 25-year-old’s win in the 11th Congressional District allows him to fill a vacant seat previously held by Republican Rep. Mark Meadows. Meadows left to serve as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Cawthorn defeated Democrat and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Moe Davis. Cawthorn will be one of the youngest people to ever serve in the U.S. Congress. He first drew attention after defeating Trump’s preferred candidate in an upset in the June GOP primary runoff.