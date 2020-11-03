 Skip to Content

Harmony: Opposing Trump and Biden groups make music together

10:26 pm National news from the Associated Press

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — For a brief and unexpected moment, there was harmony. Melody, too. A group of Donald Trump supporters and backers of Joe Biden started shouting at each other through bullhorns Tuesday night in a Detroit suburb, and police were called in. As tensions escalated, Matthew Woods, a 59-year-old Trump supporter and traveling musician from Southern California, says he challenged the Biden side to a sing-off by breaking into “My Country, ’Tis of Thee” and “God Bless America.’’ And soon, he says, the other side was joining in.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

