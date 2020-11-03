Iran’s supreme leader, quoting Trump, mocks US election

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has mocked America’s presidential election in a televised address. In his remarks Tuesday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei quoted President Donald Trump’s own baseless claims about voter fraud to criticize the vote as Tehran marked the 1979 U.S. Embassy hostage crisis. Khamenei also insisted who wins doesn’t matter, though the stakes couldn’t be higher for the Islamic Republic. Another four years of Trump could see more sanctions pile on. Biden meanwhile has said he would consider re-entering Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, providing possible relief to the beleaguered Iranian rial.