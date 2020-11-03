Ivory Coast electoral commission says Ouattara won 3rd term

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast’s electoral commission says President Alassane Ouattara has overwhelmingly won a third term in office after his two main opponents boycotted the election. The commission said Ouattara had received 94.27% of the vote in Saturday’s election. The voter turnout figure was 53.90%, according to election officials, while the opposition has maintained only 10% of Ivorians took part. The president has been in power for nearly a decade and initially said he would not run again, but changed his mind after his party’s candidate died suddenly in July. He maintains that the two-term limit does not apply to him because of a constitutional referendum passed in 2016.