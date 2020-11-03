KLM pilots agree to pay cuts to secure bailout for airline

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Pilots with Dutch national airline KLM say they have agreed to accept pay cuts for as long as the carrier needs a multibillion euro government coronavirus bailout. The decision Tuesday clears the way for the government to agree to free up the next instalment of a 3.4 billion-euro ($3.96 billion) lifeline to help the KLM survive the sharp downturn in air travel amid the pandemic. The package is made up of a 1 billion-euro loan and 2.4 billion euros in guarantees for bank loans. The Dutch finance minister said Saturday he would halt the state aid because not all of KLM’s 30,000 staff had committed to accept pay cuts for the duration of the bailout.