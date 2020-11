(WKOW) -- In-person voting has been heavy already Tuesday with long lines at several polling places. Click HERE for information on where you should vote.

Here’s a look at the line outside Lapham Elementary School for voting. Everything looks like it’s running smoothly #WKOW #Election2020 #vote pic.twitter.com/QEFnPtwUkL — Jessica Porter (@PorterReports) November 3, 2020

Cars also are lining up for curbside voting in downtown Madison.

Poll workers are already out and prepared for people to #vote curbside in Madison #WKOW pic.twitter.com/2kRDlzDQi3 — Jessica Porter (@PorterReports) November 3, 2020