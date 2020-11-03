UPDATE: Medical examiner identifies man killed in Madison shooting

UPDATE -- The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed Oct. 31 in a shooting in Madison as Jason I. Eggleston, 30, Madison.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police said Saturday night the person killed in the shooting is a 30-year-old man. The two who were hurt are 17 and 18-year-old males. All three victims are from Madison.

Police say they found the man who died in a driveway at the Wexford Ridge Apartment Complex. Officers found one of the teenagers who was shot inside an apartment and the other in a neighborhood nearby.

Acting Chief Vic Wahl said the shooting is particularly concerning because it happened in the middle of the day in a busy part of town.

"Multiple gun shots from multiple weapons were being exchanged and we're just very fortunate that no bystanders or uninvolved parties were injured or struck by gunfire," he said Saturday night.

Police say the two teenagers have very serious injuries but they are expected to survive.

Wahl said the shooting Saturday is another incident in a year marked by gun violence in the city. The man who died is the 11th killed in Madison this year. That's up from four homicides in 2019.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Police Department released an incident report.

According to the report a call that three people had been shot came in at approximately 1:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police say one victim was confirmed dead on the scene while the two other victims were taken to UW Hospital.

Authorities do not know at this time if the injuries of two other victims are life threatening or not.

Police believe the suspect and victims know each other.

This case is currently under active investigation.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say one person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on the west side of Madison on Saturday.

According to Madison police, the shooting happened around 1:38 p.m. in the 7000 block of Flower Lane, which is off Gammon Road.

Officers found one person in the driveway right away and then found two additional people who had been shot.

Two people were taken to the hospital and one had died. Police say they do not know the condition of those who went to the hospital.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting and have not said how many suspects may have been involved.

Gammon Road will reopen as soon as the scene is processed, according to officials.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department and Madison Fire Department are responding to a shooting on the city's west side.

The 27 News Crew on scene is reporting a large police presence in the area of Wexford Ridge Apartments on Flower Lane. South Gammon Road is closed at the moment between Tree Lane and Colony Drive.

Dane County Communications is calling the incident a "weapons violation," and says police and fire responded at 1:38 p.m to the area of Flower Lane, which is just north of both James Madison Memorial High School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Madison Fire Department officials told 27 News they responded to Colony Drive and N. Gammon Road for reports of gunshots.

Madison Police Department told 27 News they are not commenting at this time.

27 News will provide updates as they become available.