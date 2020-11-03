Middleton convenience store employee faces child sex charges

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Middleton Police Department on Sunday arrested an employee at Pit Stop Express, 3303 Parmenter Street for child sex offenses.

Mohd Abdul Mujeeb, 37, of Madison faces possible charges of repeated acts of sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography and child enticement. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say a 14-year-old victim told them that over the course of a couple weeks, Mujeeb had asked her for nude images of herself in exchange for free tobacco products. The victim said that Mujeeb had also engaged in sexual activity with her at the store in exchange for free items and money.

Police say they found nude images of the victim on Mujeeb’s phone, according to a news release.