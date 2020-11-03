MMSD Superintendent talks about energizing young voters on Election Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the 2020 Presidential election gets underway, students from across Wisconsin are watching it play out right before their eyes.

On Tuesday, MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins joined the Wake Up Wisconsin crew to talk about what Madison schools are doing to make Election Day a learning experience.

There are also two questions on the ballot to support the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD). One is focused on building upgrades and the other helps balance the district's budget.