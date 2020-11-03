Poll watchers guard against intimidation as Madison votes

WKOW (Madison) - Poll watchers from various groups Tuesday were present at many of Madison's polling places, looking for irregularities and in some cases, guarding against voter intimidation.



Representatives of the non-profit group Freedom, Inc. said they had one hundred, trained volunteers at voting sites. The group's executive director, M Adams says she was aware of concerning, social media statements directed at potential minority voters, and also the potential presence of members of militia groups at polling places. She says her volunteers were ready for any confrontational behavior. "All of our 'Election Defenders,' all one hundred of them have participated in de-escalation training," Adams says. "Knowing how to talk people down."



Dane County Sheriff's Spokesperson Elise Schaffer says while the sheriff was prepared in the event of voting intimidation or disruption, there were no incidents reported or responded to.

Madison Interim Police Chief Vic Wahl also says his staff was ready for any contingency. "MPD will have additional staffing on election day to respond to any potential issues or problems. We’ve had regular protest activity taking place for the last several months, and that’s one election day possibility we are preparing for. We always provide officers with some pre-election day briefing/information, but given the current climate our staffing and preparation is greater than prior election years. We aren’t aware of any information or intelligence related to protests, threats, or other problems related to the election in Madison.”

Another non-profit group, Franklin-based Forward Latino, deployed poll watchers to polling places in several Wisconsin cities, including Madison. Observer Baltazar Deanda Santana says his motivation for volunteering for this work was a very personal one. "I just became a U.S. citizen last year and for me, that's very, very important," Santana says. "I want to make sure everyone who looks like me, everyone who speaks like me, for them to feel welcome voting."