Prison kitchen worker pleads no contest in Columbia Correctional inmate escape case

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A prison kitchen worker pleaded no contest Tuesday morning for her role in helping two inmates from Columbia Correctional Institution escape.

Holly Marie Zimdahl, 46 of rural Pardeeville, was charged with two felonies -- escape, criminal arrest and delivering illegal articles to an inmate.

Zimdahl pleaded no contest to one count "Party to a Crime - Escape." The second count of escape and one count of delivering illegal articles to an inmate were dismissed.

Zimdahl received three years probation, but her sentence is being withheld. She will undergo counseling recommendations by the Department of Corrections.

The two inmates Zimdahl is accused of helping, Thomas E. Deering, 45, and James Robert Newman, 36, scaled fences just before 5 a.m. April 16 to break out of the prison.

The two inmates were arrested April 17 after showing up at a Rockford, Illinois nonprofit, cold and asking for help.