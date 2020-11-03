REPORT: Jamaal Williams, Kamal Martin out Thursday night, designated ‘high-risk’ close contacts

The Packers will be without running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin Thursday night, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Packers RB Jamaal Williams and LB Kamal Martin were both designated high-risk close contacts to A.J. Dillon, source said. They’re out for Thursday night. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2020

Both had close contact with running back AJ Dillon, who tested positive for COVID-19, so now they must both isolate for five days, according to NFL policy. That means they won’t available Thursday night when the Packers are scheduled to play the 49ers.

As of Tuesday morning, no other Packers players have tested positive for COVID-19, Pelissero said.

From the NFL on Jamaal Williams and Kamal Martin: pic.twitter.com/DrcV1Mohcy — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 3, 2020

As of right now, the game is still on as scheduled.

If it is played as scheduled, the Packers will be incredibly thin at running back, missing two of the four they have on their active roster.

Aaron Jones has missed the last two games due to a calf strain, and Tyler Ervin returned this week after dealing with a wrist issue.

The team also has running back Dexter Williams on the practice squad.