Sunny, breezy and mild for Election Day

MADISON (WKOW) - Weather shouldn't get in the way of those heading to the polls on this Tuesday, Election Day.

Temperatures will be milder with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

Around the time the polls open it will be a bit chilly still, with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Values rise to the upper 50s, low 60s around noon and lower to the mid-50s around the evening.

Sunshine will be abundant all day!

It will be breezy once again, with sustained winds around 5 to 15 mph. Winds are light in the morning, increase mid-morning into the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph are possible, with the highest values expected late afternoon into the evening and early night hours.

Milder temperatures will continue through the week due to southwest winds paired with plenty of sunshine. High temps will be at least 10 degrees above the average for this time of year.

Upper 60s are likely towards the end of the week.