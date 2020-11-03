Wisconsin trooper stops driver hauling snowmobile atop car

CLAYTON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin State Patrol had a little advice for a guy who transported a snowmobile by strapping it to the roof of his Toyota Corolla: Bad idea. A trooper pulled over the driver on Highway 63 in northwestern Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon after seeing the snowmobile perched sideways on top of the sedan. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the 23-year-old driver explained to the trooper that he had just purchased the snowmobile was headed to a friend’s house to show it to him. The Clayton man was given a warning and cited for failing to buckle up. The DOT tweeted a photo of the car with the Polaris topper on Monday with a message: “Folks, don’t try this at home.”