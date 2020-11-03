Trump, Biden both announce they expect to win election; vote count still underway

WILMINGTON, Del. (WKOW) -- In late-night messages on Tuesday, Joe Biden and President Donald Trump offered conflicting views of the so-far incomplete ballot count.

"We believe we're on track to win," Biden said to a crowd of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

"I will be making a statement tonight," Trump said in a post on Twitter. "A big WIN!"

As of the time the two candidates put out their prognostications, neither had yet been projected to win the needed 270 votes in the Electoral College to win the presidency.

Ballot counting is still underway in many states. The election is not over.