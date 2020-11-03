Wisconsin womens hockey is No. 1 in preseason poll

For the sixth time in program history, the Wisconsin women's hockey team will begin a season ranked No. 1 in the country as the Badgers earned top billing in the preseason USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Women's Poll, the organizations announced Tuesday.



UW earned nine of the 19 first-place votes and 178 total points, while Cornell checked in at No. 2 with 153 points and seven first-place votes.



The Badgers were one of four teams from the WCHA ranked in the preseason poll as they are joined by Minnesota (No. 4), Ohio State (No. 5) and Minnesota Duluth (No. 8).



Wisconsin won its eighth WCHA regular-season title and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the 14th time in program history before the 2019-20 season was called off due to COVID-19.

USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine

2020-21 Women's College Hockey Poll – Preseason

First-place votes in parentheses

RANK SCHOOL FINAL 2019-20 RANK 2019-20 RECORD WEEKS IN TOP 10 1. University of Wisconsin, 178 (9) 2 28-5-3 1 2. Cornell University, 153 (7) 1 28-2-3 1 3. Northeastern University, 149 (2) 3 32-4-2 1 4. University of Minnesota, 140 (1) 5 27-6-3 1 5. Ohio State University, 119 4 24-8-6 1 6. Clarkson University, 97 7 25-6-6 1 7. Princeton University, 79 6 26-6-1 1 8. University of Minnesota Duluth, 50 8 18-12-6 1 9. Boston University, 41 9 24-8-4 1 10. Mercyhurst University, 14 NR 21-10-5 1

Others Receiving Votes: Quinnipiac, 10; Boston College, 6; Colgate, 5; Harvard, 3; Providence, 1.