13 UW area residences violate public health orders Halloween weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHM&DC) issued several citations over the weekend because of large gatherings. They said 13 campus area residences violated public health orders.

PHM&DC is working with UW–Madison, the City of Madison Attorney’s Office, and the Madison Police Department to deliver summons and complaints.

“COVID-19 continues to be an issue in our community, and hosting parties is contributing to the spread of the virus. We will be moving forward with prosecution actions for as many gatherings as we can in order to drive home how important it is to follow public health orders,” said Marci Paulsen from the City of Madison’s Attorney’s Office.

Paulsen continues “We are also grateful for the support of UW–Madison and MPD as we move forward on consequences for order violations. We are looking forward to continuing to work together in order to follow up on non-compliance next weekend and throughout the coming months. We all hope to see less egregious violations in the future."

Those who receive a summons or complaint could face large fines up to $1,000 for every health order violation and university disciplinary action as a result.

This weekend the minimum number of violations was three, meaning the host could be fined $3,000. One gathering this weekend had 91 people in an apartment, meaning the host violated the maximum gathering limit of ten people inside could see significate penalities.

Students of UW-Madison who hosted parties could receive emergency suspension or other disciplinary action from the UW–Madison Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.

As PHM&DC continue to hear of people who still go out after testing positive and socialize with family and friends, Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County said “People seem to make exceptions around friends and family, but this disease is tricky—you could feel fine and spread it to others. Unfortunately, the person you spread it to might not be so lucky. With the unprecedented level of disease in our community, it is more important now than ever to limit contact with others,” continuing with “gatherings both large and small pose a risk.”

If you have public health concerns to report to UW-Madison, fill out their form here.