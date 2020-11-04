A crowded mountain can make silverback gorillas more violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gorillas are highly sociable animals – up to a point. A crowded mountain can make silverbacks more violent. Researchers who analyzed 50 years of demographic and behavioral data from Rwanda found that as the number of mountain gorilla family groups living in a habitat increased, so did the number of violent clashes among them. This slowed population growth. Scientists say understanding social and behavioral characteristics of a species should inform conservation efforts, as well as ecological considerations. The research was published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.