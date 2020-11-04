AP Votecast: Coronavirus pandemic, state of economy at top of mind for Wisconsin voters

(WKOW) -- 27 News partnered with The Associated Press to provide more insight into the key issues and motivations that were on the minds of voters across the nation and here in Wisconsin.

AP Votecast is an expansive survey of the electorate by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TOP ISSUES

A sample of more than 109,000 voters nationwide was asked what it would say is the most important issue facing the country. The top two answers were the coronavirus pandemic, at 41 percent, followed by the economy and jobs, at 28 percent.

A sample of more than 3,000 members of the Wisconsin voting public was asked the same question. An even higher number of respondents said the coronavirus pandemic, 45 percent, followed by the economy and jobs at 27 percent.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic was one of the main topics of questioning in AP Votecast.

The survey asked more than 3,000 Wisconsin voters how the federal government's response to the coronavirus played a role in voting. More than 80 percent said it was an important factor, with 39 percent saying it was the most important factor.

AP Votecast asked a group of a little more than 800 voters what the federal government's priority should be during the pandemic. Sixty-five percent of those who responded said the priority should be limiting the spread of the coronavirus, even if it damages the economy. In comparison, 34 percent said they would rather limit additional economic damage, even if it increases the spread of the virus.

Another key question asked how the same sample felt President Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic. Fifty-eight percent felt he hasn't done a good job, while 42 percent said he's done a good job.

The same sample was asked about Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' handling of Covid-19. The survey findings flipped; 56 percent approved of the job he's done, while 43 percent disapprove.

ECONOMY

AP Votecast asked Wisconsin voters what they think about the condition of the economy. Forty-six percent said good or excellent, while 54 percent said not so good or poor.

A key issue that's been widely reported is the handling of unemployment during the pandemic. AP Votecast asked nearly 900 voters whether they or someone they know lost a job or income. Thirty-nine percent said yes, 61 percent said no.

Voters were also asked how important the economic downturn was to them when casting a ballot. Fifty-nine percent said it was an important factor, while 23 percent said it was the single most important factor.

TRUMP VS. BIDEN

There were a series of questions that looked at voters' opinions of the two major party presidential candidates and the top issues of 2020.

A sample of 862 voters was asked how it thought of both President Trump and Joe Biden as leaders. Fifty-three percent said Trump was a strong leader, while only 44 percent said Biden was a strong leader.

A sample of 3,445 voters was asked which candidate is better able to handle both the economy and the coronavirus. These voters felt Trump was stronger than Biden with the economy, while they felt Biden was better able to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

VOTING INTEGRITY

Another key topic right now, as President Trump threatens a legal battle over election results in several states including Wisconsin and Georgia, is the integrity of our votes.

AP Votecast looked at a sample of nearly 4,000 voters on the topic of voting integrity. First it asked these voters how they voted. Forty-one percent said by mail, 34 percent said on election day and 25 percent said early in-person.

The same voters were then asked how confident they were that people who are eligible will be allowed to vote. Most said they were, with 44 percent who said they were very confident.

They were also asked if they were confident that people who are not eligible will not be allowed to vote. A majority felt confident it wouldn't happen but it wasn't as overwhelming as the previous question. Thirty-four percent either said they were not too confident or not confident at all.