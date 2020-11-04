Authorities release name of Milton man killed in farming accident

MILTON (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of a man killed in a farming accident this past Saturday.

David R. Houfe, 69, Milton, died from injuries he got in the accident, according to a press release sent Wednesday morning.

Responders were dispatched to the 6100 block of E. County Road N in the town of Milton at 1:11 p.m., the release said.

The death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.