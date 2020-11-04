Bice defeats Horn, wins back Oklahoma’s lone Democratic seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican state Sen. Stephanie Bice has defeated U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn and won back the only Democratic-held seat in Oklahoma’s congressional delegation. Bice earned a reputation as a political moderate in her two terms in the Senate. She wrote a series of bills to help overhaul the state’s antiquated alcohol laws and invited a Hindu leader to deliver a prayer after the Legislature faced criticism for its lack of religious diversity. Horn narrowly won the Oklahoma City-area House seat in 2018 by tapping into a network of enthusiastic women and young people in increasingly diverse Oklahoma City. It was one of the midterm elections’ biggest upsets.