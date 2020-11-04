Both Madison schools referendums pass

MADISON (WKOW) – The two referendums on the ballot for the Madison Metropolitan School District have passed.

With the approval of voters, the district will be able to make upgrades to several buildings and cover a projected budget shortfall.

The $317 million facilities investment referendum question was designed to pay for renovations at each high school, consolidate the district's alternative high school into one location and build a new elementary school.

The second referendum totaled $33 million and was setup to help fill a budget deficit that Kelly Ruppel, the districts chief financial officer, estimated could amount to between $40 million and $48 million over the next four years.

The operating referendum would raise property taxes by $27 per $100,000 of value while the facilities question would hike the rate by $47 per $100,000.