China vows ‘proper’ response to US arms sale to Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has vowed that it will make a “proper and necessary response” if the U.S. proceeds with its latest arms sale to Taiwan. Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Wednesday that the sale of $600 million in armed drones to the island “brutally interferes in China’s internal affairs and seriously undermines China’s sovereignty and security interests.” Wang said the U.S. should cancel all such sales to Taiwan “so as to avoid further damage to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.” Wang said that China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, will make a “proper and necessary response according to the development of the situation.”