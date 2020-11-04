Dems head toward House control, but struggle to gain seats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are driving toward extending their control of the House for two more years, but their expectations of expanding their majority seem tenuous. So far, Democrats have lost three incumbents and failed to oust any Republican lawmakers in initial returns from Tuesday’s election. After decades of trying, Republicans finally defeated 15-term Rep. Collin Peterson from a rural Minnesota district. Democrats seem likely to retain House control, but election results are developing into an unexpectedly disappointing election for the Democratic Party. The two parties are swapping a handful of seats in what is shaping up as a status-quo House election.