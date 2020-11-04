Dems confident in Wisconsin, while Trump calls for recount

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump's campaign indicated it will ask for a recount in Wisconsin while Democrats feel that Joe Biden's 20,000 vote lead is strong enough to hold.

"The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," Bill Stepien, manager for the Trump campaign said in a written statement.

Wisconsin Democrats have indicated that they feel Biden's approximately 20,000 vote lead is secure and unlikely to be overturned by a recount.

"With a handful of precincts left to count, that is an insurmountable lead at this point in time," Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin said.

While Wisconsin has not officially reported a winner, the Democratic senator is optimistic that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will win. If they do, Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes will go to their campaign.

"We're very confident because, as I understand, there were two precincts in the entire state that are out, and the combined pop of those two precincts is under 1,000 eligible voters," said Baldwin.

As a lifelong Wisconsinite, she says she is accustomed to tight presidential races, but feels Biden's lead is "pretty strong."

She said she is still watching states like Pennsylvania and Michigan closely. The early reporting from those states came mostly from in-person election day votes. Similar to Wisconsin, these states are now counting their absentee ballots, resulting in a shift toward Biden Harris, she explains.

In a speech early this morning, President Trump vowed he would get the Supreme Court involved in the election.

"We want all voting to stop," he said.

Voting has ended, but ballots are still being counted in these key battleground states.

Baldwin responded to Trump's threat, saying, "It's the people of the United States of America who decide who their president is-- it's not Donald Trump who decides. It's undemocratic, in my mind, to not be demanding a full counting of the ballots."

Wisconsin does not have automatic recounts, so if the Trump campaign wanted one, he would have to pay for it, according to Baldwin.