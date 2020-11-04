Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan fail to make progress on disputed dam

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have failed to agree on a new negotiating approach to resolve their years-long dispute over the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile. Foreign and irrigation ministers of the three nations met last week and delegated experts from their countries to discuss and agree on an approach so that the talks could be fruitful. Negotiators have said key questions remain about how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs and how the three countries will resolve any future disputes. Ethiopia rejects binding arbitration at the final stage of the project.