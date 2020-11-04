Election officials scramble to count ballots in key states

ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials are furiously counting ballots as the nation awaits the outcome of the presidential race and braces for possible recounts and legal challenges. Unlike in previous years, states are contending with an avalanche of mail ballots driven by the global pandemic. Every election, what’s reported on election night are unofficial results and the counting of votes extends past Election Day. This year, with so many mail ballots and close races in key states, it was expected to take more time to count every vote.