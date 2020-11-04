Ford issues recall on Explorers

DETROIT, MI (WKOW) -- Ford is recalling 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada.

The company says a suspension problem has caused 13 crashes, hurting six people.

The recall covers SUVs from the 2013 through 2017 model years built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017.

They were sold or registered in 22 states and six Canadian provinces where salt is used to clear roads during the winter.

The automaker says the rear toe links can fracture, reducing steering control.

Dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary. Customers will be notified starting the week of Nov. 30.