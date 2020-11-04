Republican Glenn Grothman wins re-election to Congress in 6th District

(WKOW) – Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, is projected to win another term as representative for Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District.

Grothman was challenged by Democrat Jessica King. The 6th District, which includes Columbia County and extends to Lake Michigan, is generally seen as a safe Republican seat.

Grothman has held the seat since 2015. The last time Republicans lost an election for the district was the mid-1960s.