In blue and red states, milestone wins for LGBTQ candidates

NEW YORK (AP) — Across the nation, LGBTQ candidates achieved milestone victories in Tuesday’s election. Winners include a Delaware woman who will become the first transgender person in a state Senate when she takes office in January, and the first openly gay Black men to win seats in Congress, both Democrats from New York. The landmark victories came not only in blue but also red states such as Tennessee, where a Republican gay man and a Democratic bisexual man will become the first openly LGBTQ members of the state House. In Kansas and Vermont, two Democrats are the first openly transgender people to win seats in their states’ Houses.