In Wisconsin, Biden holds slim 20,000 vote lead over Trump

MADISON (WKOW) — As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Joe Biden holds a slim lead over President Donald Trump in a presidential race that remains too close to call.

With 97% of expected vote reporting, Biden 49% (1,630,337 votes); Trump 49% (1,609,640 votes).

That give Biden a 20,697 vote lead.

Nationally, Biden holds a 225 to 213 Electoral College lead, with Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maine, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Alaska and Nevada yet to be called.

ELECTORAL MAP

Biden had a lead of less than three-tenths of a percentage point over Trump early Wednesday morning as counties around the state coped with a flood of absentee ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

That margin is narrow enough for Trump to request a recount.

More than 1.9 million people resorted to mail-in voting or voted early in person.

The counting of those ballots could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.

The Associated Press contributed to this article