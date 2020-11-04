In Wisconsin, Biden holds slim 20,000 vote lead over Trump

In Wisconsin, Biden holds slim 20,000 vote lead over TrumpNew
MADISON (WKOW) — As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Joe Biden holds a slim lead over President Donald Trump in a presidential race that remains too close to call.
With 97% of expected vote reporting, Biden 49% (1,630,337 votes); Trump 49% (1,609,640 votes).
That give Biden a 20,697 vote lead.
Nationally, Biden holds a 225 to 213 Electoral College lead, with Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maine, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Alaska and Nevada yet to be called.
Biden had a lead of less than three-tenths of a percentage point over Trump early Wednesday morning as counties around the state coped with a flood of absentee ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
That margin is narrow enough for Trump to request a recount.
More than 1.9 million people resorted to mail-in voting or voted early in person.
The counting of those ballots could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.
