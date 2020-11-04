 Skip to Content

In Wisconsin, Biden holds slim 20,000 vote lead over Trump

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:09 am PoliticalTop Stories
President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Joe Biden
MGN photos
President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Joe Biden

MADISON (WKOW) — As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Joe Biden holds a slim lead over President Donald Trump in a presidential race that remains too close to call.

With 97% of expected vote reporting, Biden 49% (1,630,337 votes); Trump 49% (1,609,640 votes).

That give Biden a 20,697 vote lead.

Nationally, Biden holds a 225 to 213 Electoral College lead, with Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maine, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Alaska and Nevada yet to be called.

ELECTORAL MAP

Biden had a lead of less than three-tenths of a percentage point over Trump early Wednesday morning as counties around the state coped with a flood of absentee ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

That margin is narrow enough for Trump to request a recount.

More than 1.9 million people resorted to mail-in voting or voted early in person.

The counting of those ballots could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.

MORE

MORE: Voter resources

Election Results

WKOW Politics Page

WKOW Facebook Page

Watch our newscasts streaming here

The Associated Press contributed to this article

Author Profile Photo

Dan Plutchak

Social Media and Digital Content Manager, 27 News

Related Articles

Skip to content