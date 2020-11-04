Indigenous Football Week kicking goals in remote communities

Being the inaugural recipient of a John Moriarty Football scholarship has been life changing for Shadeene Evans. She went from playing in bare feet with her mates in a remote community in Australia’s northern tropics to studying at an elite sports school in urban Sydney, catching the attention of the national women’s coach, and making her way into university and to the national women’s league with Sydney FC. She’s the vice-captain of the Young Matildas — the national under-20 women’s team. Evans will be an ambassador for JMF’s Indigenous Football Week, which kicks off Monday in five communities across three states.