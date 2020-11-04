Joe Biden projected to win Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WKOW) -- The Associated Press has projected that Joe Biden will win Michigan, as the broader presidential race still remains too close to call.

The Associated Press made the determination Wednesday afternoon as Biden maintained an approximately 35,000 vote lead with most of the vote left to be counted in traditionally Democratic areas.

Neither Biden nor President Donald Trump has yet been projected to garner the required 270 votes in the Electoral College to win the presidency.

Michigan went to Trump in 2016 by a slim margin.