Joe Biden projected to win Wisconsin, flips the state blue

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes, a state considered a toss-up after Donald Trump won by less than 1 percentage point in 2016.

The Associated Press and CNN both called the Badger State for Biden early Wednesday afternoon.

Biden currently leads Donald Trump by more than 20,000 votes in the state.

This narrow margin is similar to Trump's victory in 2016 when he won by fewer than 23,000 votes, defeating Hilary Clinton and flipping the state Republican the first time since 1984.

Before all the ballots were counted, President Donald Trump's campaign indicated it will ask for a recount.

"The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," Bill Stepien, manager for the Trump campaign said in a written statement.

Wisconsin Democrats have indicated that they feel Biden's approximately 20,000 vote lead is secure and unlikely to be overturned by a recount.

"With a handful of precincts left to count, that is an insurmountable lead at this point in time," Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin said.

Former Governor Scott Walker, who is was the first governor in the country to survive a recall in 2011, indicated on Twitter a recount by the Trump campaign will be a "high hurdle."

Historically recounts typically find a couple of hundred votes or fewer but it's unlikely Trump's call for a recount will find enough votes to overcome Biden's lead.

Wisconsin does not have automatic recounts, the losing candidate must request one if they are within 1% percentage point. There is no cost to the losing candidate if the difference between the leading candidate is 0.25% or less. If more than 0.25%, the candidate will have to pay for the recount.

Administrator of the Wisconsin Election Commission said they are well equip to handle a recount, touting their success four years ago when one was called in 2016.

In Wisconsin, election results aren’t official until they’ve been reviewed at the local level, double-checked by county officials, and certified by the state.

Biden's Performance in Wisconsin

The former vice president overperformed in Dane and Milwaukee county compared to 2012 and 2016, two Democratic strongholds that helped carry him to a victory in the battleground state.

Overnight ballots were still be counted in Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Kenosha. As those votes were tallied, Trump made some gains but overall Biden grew his margin to maintain a slight edge over his opponent.

The hold up in counting ballots came from the Town of Willow, which has about 300 registered votes according the WEC.

Biden held steady leads in statewide polling all year with the latest Marquette University Law School Poll favoring Biden 48% to Trump’s 43%.

There was also a new wild card in this presidential election -- the coronavirus pandemic as Wisconsin continues to remain one of the worst in the nation for COVID-19 infections, deaths, and hospitalizations.

The pandemic was a central topic for President Trump and Joe Biden, perhaps the starkest choice between two competing visions for our nation's future.

Biden's campaign heavily focusing on the spread of COVID-19 often calling out the Trump administration for "failing" to control a surge in cases and not implementing a national mask mandate.

The president often downplayed the severity of the virus since the beginning and often said on the campaign trail he will bring back a sense of “normality” if re-elected to another term critiquing Biden for supporting a national approach to control the spread of COVID-19.

Elections have historically been very close in the state, over the last five presidential elections, three have been determined by narrow margins all less than 1 percentage point.

In 2000, the matchup between Al Gore and George Bush was determined by less than .02% in Wisconsin. In 2004, John Kerry narrowly beat George Bush by 0.04% for the badger state and in 2016 Donald Trump defeated Hilary Clinton by 0.77%.