Last municipal clerk to report election results can’t be reached

WILLOW (WKOW) -- One community in Wisconsin has not reported results in the 2020 election.

The town of Willow has roughly 300 votes, out of millions in the state.

Richland County clerk Victor Vlasak tells 27 News his office has not been able to get in touch with the clerk in the town of Willow.

The town doesn't have a central office and works out of her home.

Vlasak says calls to her home number have gone unanswered and the county clerk's office has yet to reach her.

27 News calls to the clerk's phone number went to voicemail, where the clerk's mailbox is full.

The 300 votes in Willow will not have a significant impact on Joe Biden's 20,517 vote lead over President Trump.