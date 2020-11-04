Lesley Manville flexes new muscles in thriller ‘Let Him Go’

In the new Western thriller “Let Him Go,” the English actor Lesley Manville gets to go head-to-head with Kevin Costner as the woman standing between him and his grandson. Manville plays the peroxide blonde matriarch of a North Dakota gang in the 1960s, which is quite a departure for the veteran stage and screen actor who generally only gets asked to play British roles. Speaking from a film set in Budapest, Manville said it was her Oscar nomination for 2017’s “Phantom Thread” that opened doors to America. Next up, she’ll be going back to the U.K. to play Princess Margaret in Netflix’s “The Crown.”