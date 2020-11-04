Long wait for Hawaii vote spurs call for more voter centers

HONOLULU (AP) — Voter advocates say Hawaii should set up more voter service centers after a last-minute surge of interest led to hours-long lines for in-person voting on Election Day. The long lines emerged even though the state switched to a vote-by-mail system for casting ballots. Honolulu’s election administrator and lawmakers expressed skepticism that more facilities would make the difference. Sen. Chris Lee says boosting education to spread awareness about early voting options would be effective to prevent a recurrence. There were still hundreds of people in line at Oahu’s two voter services centers when polls were scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.