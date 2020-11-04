Luxury vehicles, recovering auto markets boost BMW profit

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker BMW said third-quarter net profit rose 17% to 1.81 billion euros ($2.22 billion) as regional auto markets recovered and highly profitable luxury models such as the 8 Series coupe and X7 large sport-utility vehicle helped fatten the bottom line. The profit figure improved on the 1.55 billion euros recorded in the same quarter a year earlier. Group revenues fell 1.4% to 26.67 billion euros. The company said a decision to focus on expensive luxury models is paying off and producing the profits the company will need to fund new technology such as electric cars.