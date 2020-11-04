Missing players dominate Packers-49ers rematch in prime time

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) --

Several of the key players who helped fuel dominating San Francisco wins over Green Bay last season won't be available for the NFC title game rematch. Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman are among the players out injured for the defending NFC champions. Both teams are also dealing with coronavirus issues with the Packers missing three players and the Niners one. Green Bay also could be without injured leading rusher Aaron Jones.