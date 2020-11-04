Mostly sunny skies and near-record warmth

MADISON (WKOW) - Gorgeous weather will continue with mostly sunny skies and warm, near-record high temperatures.

Highs reached the upper 60s on Election Day, it was the warmest we've been since mid-October. The warmth continues.

Wednesday morning started off mild, with temps in the early-morning hours about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Tuesday morning. We tap into the warmth this afternoon, with temperatures climbing quickly.

A high of 70 degrees is likely today.

Breezy, southerly flow continues today with speeds anywhere from 5 to 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph are possible. Winds will pick up mid-morning and continue through the afternoon, gusts increasing late-afternoon.

The southerly winds are bringing near-record warmth. Highs in the low 70s, upper 60s are expected through the weekend. Record values range from the low 70s to mid 70s during this time. The next couple of days forecast highs are only off by a couple of values from the record.

Quiet, dry conditions continue through the weekend with either mostly sunny skies or partly to mostly sunny skies.

Shower chances return next Monday and Tuesday along with cooler temperatures. Highs likely in the mid-60s on Monday, upper 40s on Tuesday.