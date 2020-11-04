Packers continue no fans at home games policy due to COVID-19 spread

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Packers home games will continue to not have fans, according to a press release from the team sent Wednesday evening.

The team announced an "indefinite hold on hosting fans for games at Lambeau Field this season" due to COVID-19 continued spread in the Green Bay area.

“As evidenced by the sustained increase in cases in our community, we all need to work together to contain the virus,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Our players would love to have fans in the stands at Lambeau Field, but it is critical for the safety of our community that we all do whatever we can to stop the virus."

The team said it will put face masks face masks will be installed on the Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi statues in front of the Lambeau Field Atrium on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8 a.m. to encourage mask usage.