(AP) — The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco meet for the first time since last season’s NFC title game.

The Niners won that game 37-20 after winning 37-8 in the regular season.

Those two losses for Green Bay are among the few blunders in two seasons under coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers are 19-4 against the rest of the league.

But both teams come into the prime-time game impacted by injuries and the coronavirus.