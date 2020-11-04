 Skip to Content

Pints poured, retail therapy: England readies for lockdown

7:00 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Thirsty drinkers in England will be enjoying their final freshly poured pints in a pub for a month while shoppers will get one last dose of retail therapy as the country prepares to join large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and other retailing outlets deemed to be selling non-essential items, such as books and sneakers, will have to close their doors Thursday. They will remain shut until at least Dec. 2 following a sudden change of course last weekend by the British government. England’s lockdown follows similar restrictions elsewhere in the U.K. and across Europe, as nations grapple with mounting new COVID infections.

Associated Press

