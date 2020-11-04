Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapper is sentenced to 24 years

NEW YORK (AP) — A man convicted in the kidnapping of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to 24 years in prison by a judge who cited his leadership role in a gang active nationwide. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in Manhattan announced the sentence Wednesday for Anthony Ellison. The judge noted the July 2018 kidnapping of Tekashi 6ix9ine and Ellison’s slashing of another man’s face that left the man permanently disfigured. Prosecutors said Ellison was a leader of a violent faction of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. After his own arrest, Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty and became a cooperator.