Reedsburg and Portage see higher turnout than expected

(WKOW) -- After years of voting for Democrats, In 2016 Sauk and Columbia counties turned red and voted for President Trump.

But in 2018, most voters there chose a Democratic governor: Tony Evers.

In Reedsburg, before the election, the clerk there was expecting a 3 to 1 split of absentee to in person.

But by lunch time he said it would be closer to half and half.

Despite the fact it was busier than expected voters say the process went smoothly.

Even though they had many opportunities to vote early, voters 27 News talked to Tuesday just felt it would be better to vote on Election day.

"I've always brought my daughters with me to vote since they were little and so there's just something about the process of getting the ballot and walking and having that moment to kind of consider who you're going to vote for and having them be a part of that process," Kelly Kallner, a Reedsburg voter, said.

Voters said there were long lines early in the morning but it had sped up after the first bulk of voters went through.

The city clerk says they've processed so many ballots, they're on track for a record breaking turnout.

In Portage, they went into the day with almost 60 percent voter turnout before the first voting booth opened up.

The clerk here says not only was she surprised by the turnout, but also by the amount of people who have registered at the polls, who maybe hadn't voted ever or in a long time.

By around 3 p.m. they had processed almost 2000 votes and felt optimistic they'd be able to go through everything by poll close or just after.

Voters said they were set at ease to see a smooth process and that the high turnout was a sign of the emotion across the country.

"We are definitely needing change whether it's dealing with the president or Congress, House of Representatives, it just needs change," Dennice Jerome, a voter in Portage said.

She voted in person for the same reason many voters shared, there was a tradition, and a reverence for the process of voting on the day of the election.

A unique thing that they did in Portage was they had a health screener outside of the polling location, checking to make sure people didn't have symptoms.

Voters said the fact that there was such an emphasis on covid safety justified their decision to vote in person.